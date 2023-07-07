Durban’s Merc Woolies looter escapes jail time after being handed community service and suspended prison sentence

The 32-year-old Durban man pleaded guilty to stealing a basket of goods from a Woolworths store in Glenwood during the July 2021 riots, has escaped jail time after he was handed a three-year sentence, which has been suspended for five years. In addition, Mbuso Moloi, was sentenced to correctional supervision coupled with 16 hours of community service per month for 18 months.

Moloi became known as the ‘Merc Woolies looter’ in 2021 when he was captured on camera with a basket full of goods from a Woolworths store in Glenwood which came under attack during the deadly July riots in 2021. In the video, Moloi was seen exiting the store with the goods before popping the groceries in his swanky Mercedes Benz C300 coupe, before speeding off. He was later arrested after former DA Councillor Nicole Graham posted the video calling for action from the police.

Moloi pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulation, in March. He was sentenced by the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. In his plea, Moloi said that on the day, he and his friend were driving around with the intention of purchasing some items, however, when they drove into Davenport, he noticed that people were emerging from a Woolworths store and he went in. He said he picked up a plastic shopping basket and filled it with a few items. He then left the store without paying and placed the basket in his vehicle before driving off.