East London doctor arrested for allegedly defrauding SARS for R1.8 million

An Eastern Cape medical doctor has found himself on the wrong side of the law over allegations of tax fraud amounting to R1.8 million. Karunlingam Chetty, 54, was arrested on Monday on numerous charges of tax fraud.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the East London based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Explaining the charges pertaining to the arrest provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Chetty, who is a medical practitioner, allegedly under-declared his income between 2015 and 2018. “During auditing SARS picked up some red flags and thus lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation,” Mgolodela said.

“The investigations revealed that Chetty prejudiced SARS an amount of more than R1.8 Million.” Mgolodela said Chetty made an appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday and released on R10,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to September 19.

The Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for the sterling job. “He reiterated that professionals tend to bring professionalism into disrepute and that should be dealt with profusely.” Earlier this year, an 84-year-old KZN doctor made headlines after he was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly being linked to fraudulent life insurance claims amounting to millions.