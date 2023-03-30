An attorney was arrested for the alleged theft of R3.5 million Road Accident Fund money in the Eastern Cape. Steven Khuselo Gqeba, 52, an attorney and a sole director of Steven Khuselo Gqeba Inc, was charged along with his law firm for theft of RAF funds.

He appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday and was released on R15 000 bail. Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, said Gqeba was arrested on Tuesday, on a charge of fraud with an alternative theft of RAF. "It is alleged that the victim who lost her husband in an accident in February 2018 was approached by Gqeba to lodge a claim with RAF.

"A subsequent payment of more than R3.5m was deposited into the Steven Khuselo Gqeba Inc’s trust account from RAF, however, the victim never received monies. The matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation and a warrant of arrest was issued by a competent court," Nxumalo said. The case against Gqeba was postponed to April 20 for docket contents. Two weeks ago, the Hawks in the Free State said a 52-year-old former attorney was arrested for fraud, contravention of Legal Practice Act and contempt of court.