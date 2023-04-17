Cape Town - The Eastern Cape Department of Health has condemned the recent hijacking of a truck delivering medication in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. The incident happened after the truck driver had offloaded medication at NU 8 Clinic in Gqeberha on Friday morning.

EC Health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said four unknown gunmen approached the facility and hijacked the truck after pointing a gun at the driver. “The assailants fled the scene with the truck, still loaded with medication that was meant to be delivered to at least three other facilities in Gqeberha. “Police were called and the delivery truck was later recovered at Sohobese Street in NU 11 in Motherwell.

“One suspect has been arrested,” Dekeda said. EC Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, condemned the incident and welcomed the arrest, thanking the SAPS for their swift action in apprehending one of the suspects. “We condemn this brazen act of criminality with the contempt it deserves. When criminals attack our facilities and steal medicines supplies, the communities we serve, the poorest of the poor who rely on the public sector for their health and care needs, suffer as service delivery is affected.

“We once again call on communities to take ownership of government properties and protect health-care workers against criminals,” she said. She further said that no injuries were sustained by staff members, although they were shaken by the incident. Psycho-social support has been arranged for the staff. “These heinous crimes put unnecessary strain on the department’s already stretched resources as they try to provide the best possible care.