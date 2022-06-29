Eastern Cape police officer arrested for allegedly killing her colleague

Pretoria- The Hawks have arrested a 31-year-old female police officer attached to Anti-gang Unit in Gqeberha on allegations of murdering her colleague. Sergeant Sindile Godfrey Daniels, 40, was shot in the stomach during a night patrol in KwaDwesi on June 17.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela explained that Daniels was with his two female colleagues when they were on patrol. During the patrol, the trio noticed three men, they stopped to search them, but found nothing on them. It’s still unclear what happened, however Mgolodela said that the officers heard a gunshot while they were searching the men and thought nothing of it.

“As they drove away from the scene, the driver noticed that the police member at the back seat was not looking well. The member at the back then told his colleagues that he was not feeling well and his stomach was sore. They then realised he was shot and immediately rushed him to Mercantile Hospital where he declared dead on arrival,” Mgolodela said. During investigation, firearms of the two female officers were taken for ballistic testing and one of them was a match for the firearm that fired the fatal bullet killing Daniels. News24 reported that Daniels’ family said they were suspicious about the claims and called on the police to ignore the statements of the two female officers and investigate them further.

