Eastern Cape teacher accused of allegedly forcing pupils to masturbate appears in court

Durban - A 35-year-old teacher who allegedly forced young boys to masturbate, has appeared in court. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the man has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of exposing children to pornographic material. Earlier this week, IOL reported that the Mdingi Senior Primary School teacher had been suspended after one of the boys reported the incident. More boys came forward to report the same.

Luxolo Tyali said between November 2021 and October 2022, the teacher allegedly touched the learners on their private parts and thighs while in class. “He would then invite his alleged victims, aged between 13 and 17, to his rented apartment under the guise of assisting them with homework or assisting him to rearrange his furniture,” Tyali said. It is further alleged that the teacher would make the learners watch porn on his laptop and coerce them to masturbate.

“He even allegedly forced some victims to watch others fondling themselves. The married teacher is alleged to have collected the semen from his victims and taken it to a place unknown to the state,” Tyali said. He added that the teacher made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody, pending his bail application on November 4. “The NPA will oppose bail on this case and has assigned a State advocate, Nkululeko Mzinyathi, to prosecute it. More charges are expected to add when the teacher makes his next appearance,” Tyali said.

