Education MEC intervenes after KZN learner claims in viral video that class boy beats her up

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal has stepped in to assist a learner in the King Cetshwayo District after she claimed abuse at the hands of a boy in her class. The Grade 11 learner recorded a video in which she described the boy's attacks on her and shared it on social media.

"In the video, the girl learner paints a painful picture of how she has been bullied by the boy learner in the same grade and class. The alleged bullying said to have graduated to assault when she was beaten up twice last week," KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said. He added that the video has since gone viral on social media. "The department has over the weekend traced the victim, arranged for our psychologist to have a session with her, interacted with her family, and assisted her in opening a case against the alleged perpetrator," Mahlambi said.

MEC Mbali Frazer has called on the community to give the department and police time to deal with the matter. She said the matter is under investigation by both the department and police. "This matter is very sensitive, especially in a country like ours where gender-based violence is rife. May we refrain from politicising the unfortunate incident in the hope of scoring political gains. The department has zero tolerance for bullying,“ Frazer said.