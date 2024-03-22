Egyptian priests in court for triple murder

Two Egyptian priests facing three charges of murder have made their first appearance in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Saeed Basonda, 37, and 47-year-old Samuel Avamarkos, both Egyptian nationals, are accused of killing three fellow priests in the early hours of March 12.

The victims have been identified as Takla Elsmwaeili Ayoub Attia Mossoud Mouss, Marcos Shawkat Nasry Morid Wanas Mina and Marcos Mofed Tawfek Isaac Youstos. NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the triple murders took place at the premises of the Coptic Orthodox Church where they all resided. “The three bodies were discovered by the worker of the church when reporting for duty.

“The worker then informed the Deacon of the church, and the police were called. “After questioning, the two were arrested and remanded in custody.” Mahanjana said the matter was postponed to March 28 for bail application.

She said the State intended on opposing the bail application. In another incident, a Catholic priest was shot twice in the head, during a church service on March 13. The priest was identified as Father William Banda from the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Limpopo.