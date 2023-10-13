Elderly couple brutally attacked in their home, husband, aged 81, murdered and their Nissan Sentra stolen

An 81-year-old was brutally murdered, and his 81-year-old wife was badly injured during a home invasion in Belfast. The couple was discovered by their grandson, Johannes du Plessis, who visited their home, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“A visit to the grandparents' house was like a nightmare to Johannes du Plessis, who had an unpleasant welcome from the bloody house,” said Mohlala. Du Plessis visited his grandparents' house on Thursday at about 10.30am. The house is situated along McDonald Street in Belfast. “According to the report, Du Plessis found his badly injured 81-year-old grandmother, Maria Elizabeth Berrange, lying on the floor with injuries to her body,” said Mohlala.

“He also found the motionless body of his 81-year-old grandfather, Izak Johannes Berrange, lying on a chair with his body covered with blood.” Police and medical practitioners were summoned to the scene, and Maria Elizabeth Berrange was taken to hospital, where “she is fighting for her life”. Her husband was declared dead at the crime scene.

“On further investigation, it was realised that the couple's Nissan Sentra and a .22 rifle had been stolen. The vehicle was later recovered at Du Plooy Street,” said Mohlala. A house robbery and a murder case were registered by the police for further investigation. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga strongly condemned the brutal murder and attack of the senior citizens and urged the community to help with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Mohlala.

In July, four people were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Mpumalanga farmer, 79-year-old Theo Frederik Bekker and attempted murder of his wife. Two teenagers and two juveniles were arrested after the brutal murder of Mpumalanga farmer Theo Bekker and the attempted murder of his wife Marlinda. Picture: Facebook The four alleged killers appeared before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga. At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority said 18-year-old Siyanda Gift Ziqubu and 18-year-old Kgahliso Motoung appeared in court alongside two juveniles, who cannot be named.