Eskom employee kidnapped, later released

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has condemned the kidnapping of one of its employees. According to the interim spokesperson for Eskom, Daphne Mokwena the incident occurred on March 16.

Mokwena said the employee was allegedly snatched by seven suspects in Gauteng. She has not divulged the gender of the employee for security purposes. Mokwena said the employee who was travelling in their vehicle was shot at multiple times by the unknown suspects before being snatched.

“The employee’s car was shot multiple times, and the employee was forcefully taken by seven assailants. “The employee was later released at a location in the south of Johannesburg and had to be admitted to hospital as a result of injuries sustained from being assaulted by the attackers,” Mokwena said. While the motive for the kidnapping is not yet known, the power utility said the matter was subject to a police investigation.

Eskom group acting chief executive officer Calib Cassim said this would not be tolerated. “Eskom condemns such brutal acts and will under no circumstances, tolerate any attacks on its staff members and their families by anyone,” Cassim said. Eskom is urging anyone who may have information regarding the kidnapping to contact the police or visit their nearest police station.