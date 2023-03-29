Eskom employee kidnapped, later released

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has condemned the kidnapping of one of its employees.
According to the interim spokesperson for Eskom, Daphne Mokwena the incident occurred on March 16.
Mokwena said the employee was allegedly snatched by seven suspects in Gauteng.
She has not divulged the gender of the employee for security purposes.
Mokwena said the employee who was travelling in their vehicle was shot at multiple times by the unknown suspects before being snatched.
D-Day for Oscar Pistorius as he fronts the parole board this week - will he finally be released?
Suspects who murdered Barrydale pensioner on hiking trail sentenced
Health and Home Affairs officials in court charged with illegal adoption
Police arrested four suspects less than eight hours after two taxi bosses gunned down in Eastern Cape
Cops and immigration official who extorted individual entering the country granted bail
‘Who gave him the right to kill my sister?’, former Bafana Bafana star Bennet Chenene asks as he identifies sister’s remains
“The employee’s car was shot multiple times, and the employee was forcefully taken by seven assailants.
“The employee was later released at a location in the south of Johannesburg and had to be admitted to hospital as a result of injuries sustained from being assaulted by the attackers,” Mokwena said.
While the motive for the kidnapping is not yet known, the power utility said the matter was subject to a police investigation.
Eskom group acting chief executive officer Calib Cassim said this would not be tolerated.
“Eskom condemns such brutal acts and will under no circumstances, tolerate any attacks on its staff members and their families by anyone,” Cassim said.
Eskom is urging anyone who may have information regarding the kidnapping to contact the police or visit their nearest police station.
The power utility also urges anyone who does not feel comfortable going to a police station to SMS the Crime Line on 32211.
IOL