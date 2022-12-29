Rustenburg – A 40-year-old man employed as plant operator at Eskom in Atlantis was granted R50 000 bail for allegedly stealing diesel worth R500 000. Angelo Cysman appeared at the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, following his arrest on December 23.

According to the Hawks, Cysman was arrested while at home during his suspension. "Through internal investigations, it was established that the plant operator permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site in Lee Way. “He declared the diesel tanker empty and that all diesel had been offloaded, whereas it was not," said Zinzi Hani, Hawks spokesperson in the Western Cape. "Internal investigation was conducted by Eskom. The Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team based in Bellville arrested the plant operator a month after Eskom laid a complaint for the theft of diesel. The matter has been postponed to the 24th February 2023 for further investigation and (Cysman) was released on R50 000 bail," Hani said.

In a separate incident, the Hawks in Limpopo said a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs at Musina outside Thohoyandou on December 22. Tobias Anasiundu was found at his shop, apparently in possession of 59 sachets of the crystal meth with an estimated street value of R20 000, as well as R71 04 cash. "The drugs and cash amount found were confiscated for further investigation.The suspect was arrested for (allegedly) dealing in drugs and he appeared in the Musina Magistrate's Court on 23 December 2022.

“The case against Anasiundu (50) was postponed to 30 December 2022 for further investigation," said Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo. In the Eastern Cape, the police have recovered a firearm stolen in Qonce, formerly King William’s Town, during September 2016. Captain Gerda Swart said the firearm was recovered on Wednesday.

"It is alleged that at about 21:30 yesterday, Wednesday, 28 December 2022, SAPS Motherwell Crime Prevention Unit members acted on information received that a firearm was at a shop in NU30. An alert SAPS member saw the suspect placing a white cloth and plastic bag under a bed in the living area. "The premises was thoroughly searched and a Rossi revolver with live ammunition, as well as live 38 special ammunition was found hidden in a plastic bag. The 24-year-old man was arrested on the spot. Ownership of the firearm revealed that it was stolen in Qonce (King William’s Town) during September 2016. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis," Captain Swart said. The man was expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court tomorrow (Friday), facing a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.