Eskom sub-contractor arrested for soliciting bribe

An Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) sub-contractor has been arrested for bribery at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga. The power utility said the arrest comes after the employee approached a coal truck driver and alleged that he had off-loaded coal mixed with rocks on September 26.

The suspect allegedly entered the truck cab and produced three pieces of rocks, presumably being part of the coal meant for delivery at the power station. He then allegedly informed the truck driver that rocks were a problem and that he was grounding all trucks. At the time there were three trucks in the queue. The suspect then demanded the truck driver contact his employer.

The driver contacted his supervisor at the coal transporting company who spoke to the suspect who is alleged to have attempted to solicit a bribe requesting R6,000 (R2,000 for each truck) after which he would allow the coal to be off-loaded. Despite the supervisor not falling for the suspect’s demand, the trucks were allowed to off-load the coal. However, what the suspect did not know was that the conversation between him, the truck driver, and the supervisor was captured through the truck’s fleet vehicle camera system.

An internal investigation was conducted by Eskom which found they had indeed tried to solicit a bribe. Eskom further said it established that the coal delivered, contrary to the suspect’s claims, was in accordance with its specifications. “The arrest of the sub-contractor is an encouraging step in our persistent efforts to fight crime,” Botse Sikhwitshi, acting General Manager for security at Eskom, said.

“We commend the driver and supervisor who refused to pay the bribe and reported the matter to Eskom. It is through such cooperative efforts that the battle against crime and corruption will be won.” Sikhwitshi said there was compelling evidence against the suspect. “Eskom commends the South African Police Service for the swift action in arresting the suspect, following a thorough investigation by the Eskom Group Security team,” Sikhwitshi said.