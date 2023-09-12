High-profile individuals linked to Eskom corruption

The Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks are investigating high-profile individuals who are behind the looting and theft at Eskom.

Head of the Hawks Godfrey Lebeya said their investigations into Eskom corruption flows from a report that was initiated by former CEO André de Ruyter. De Ruyter had previously said he told Pravin Gordhan, the Minister of Public Enterprises, and Sydney Mufamadi, the national security adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa, that high-ranking politicians were involved in corruption at Eskom. Mothibi and Lebeya said they have taken this report from De Ruyter to conduct investigations.

Lebeya said they want to put together evidence that will link prominent individuals to Eskom’s corruption. “There were also prominent and influential persons that were mentioned. As the SIU indicated, there are names that have been mentioned in this report. We have analysed them and what we need is evidence to link them to specific crimes,” said Lebeya. Head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi and Lebeya were on Tuesday briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on corruption at the power utility.

Lebeya said the Hawks were investigating 150 cases at Eskom. He said there was intimidation and threats against staff members by members of the cartels that are operating there. In these cases they have been trying to gather evidence so that they will present dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with cases that were winnable in court.

“The gathered information needs to be corroborated. It is this corroboration that we are looking for that, indeed, some crimes may have been committed. We need to produce something that the NPA may take to court,” said Lebeya. Lebeya said they will continue and apprehend those who are behind the theft and looting at Eskom. De Ruyter said a few months ago that Eskom was losing R1 billion a month due to corruption.