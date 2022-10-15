Estate agent Helga Kruger arrested for alleged RDP house fraud

Johannesburg - An estate agent who allegedly sold an RDP house for R100 000 has been arrested by the Hawks in Mpumalanga. Estate agent Helga Kruger, 51, is alleged to have advertised and facilitated the sale of an RDP house worth R100 000 in June 2014.

The Hawks allege that the sale of the house took place without the permission of the rightful owner. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Kruger was the third accused in the fraud matter after Fotoboy Makua, 55, and Annica van Staden, 46, were earlier arrested and then released on bail for the R100 000 sale of the RDP house. “It is alleged that on June 24, 2014, Kruger advertised RDP houses of Tokologo Section in Middelburg on behalf of Housing First Property CC.

“The offer to purchase indicates that Housing First CC is the seller of the properties and it was registered in the name of Annica van Staden. “She sold the property to the complainant for R100 000 and further requested the buyer to transfer the money into the business account of Foto Security Services,” said Sekgotodi. The Hawks said Kruger appeared in the Middelburg Commercial Crime Court on Thursday, where her case was postponed to October 26 for her to secure a legal aid lawyer.

The Hawks said Kruger, as a registered estate agent, should have known that the property can only be transferred and registered in the name of the buyer once the conveyor attorney received the money into his trust account. She remains in custody. IOL