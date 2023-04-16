Estranged husband in court for alleged theft of R3 million from family trust fund account

Rustenburg - A man was arrested for alleged theft of R3 million from his family trust fund in the Eastern Cape. The Hawks said Siphiwo Enock Mngxali, 51, was arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged that the accused, Siphiwo Enock Mngxali was in a process of a divorce handled by East London High Court. During the existence of their marriage, the couple reportedly bought properties for the purpose of conducting business thereon and create income for the joint estate,” said Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. “They are reported to have created a family trust known as Mngxali family. The day to day administration of the trust was vested upon the accused (estranged husband). They bought four immovable properties, two in Mthatha and the other two in East London. “The first property in Fortgale in Mthatha was turned into a Bed and Breakfast and the other property in Southrigde also in Mthatha was leased to various tenants including Walter Sisulu University. The money generated from the properties was deposited into the Trust account.”

She said following their marriage situation, Mngxali allegedly opened a personal FNB account and requested the tenants at Southrigde and Walter Sisulu University to make payments of the amounts due to the trust into that account. “The complainant on realising that deposits were no longer made into the trust account, lodged a complaint with the Hawks in April. The swift investigation by the Hawks revealed that Mngxali unlawfully and intentionally misappropriated the monies of the trust to the value of more than R3 million for his own personal use hence his arrest on April 14.” She said Mngxali who was already in police custody for the charges of attempted murder and malicious injury to property of the complainant was re-arrested and appeared in Mthatha Specialised Commercial crimes Court on the same day of his arrest.