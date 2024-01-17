eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda sends his condolences after ‘hard-working’ DSW employee shot dead

The eThekwini Municipality has conveyed its condolences to the family of one of their employees who was shot and killed in Berea on Tuesday night. The woman who worked for the Durban Solid Waste department had been on duty at the time of the shooting.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda expressed his deep sadness and called on law enforcement authorities to find the perpetrators of this heinous crime. “At the stage, the motive for the killing is unknown.” Kaunda also expressed concern at the senseless killing which took place while the employee was on duty.

The City said the employee has been described by colleagues as a committed and hard-working team player. “The Municipality will not speculate on the motive behind the murder, but will allow police space to investigate and bring the perpetrator to justice.” Emergency services ALS PAramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting around 9pm.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS (SA Police Service) already in attendance and were shown to the victim,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. “Paramedics found a female, who had been on duty at the time of the incident, believed to be in her forties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body. “Unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for the patient and she was declared deceased on the scene.”