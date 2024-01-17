Municipal worker shot and killed in Berea, Durban

A woman, believed to be a Durban municipal worker, was shot and killed in Lancers Road in Berea on Tuesday night. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to a shooting at around 9pm.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS already in attendance and were shown to the victim,” Jamieson said. “Paramedics found a female, who had been on duty at the time of the incident, believed to be in her forties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body,” he said. “Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the patient and she was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said at this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown however SAPS will be investigating further. The woman is believed to have worked for the municipality. The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment.

In another recent shooting incident, a 24-year-old Newlands East woman was found dead in a car the John Dory Sports Ground on January 8. Police arrested four people in connection with the shooting incident over the weekend. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects are believed to be gang members who are behind several cases of murder, robbery and gang-related activities.