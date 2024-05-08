eThekwini Municipality worker found dead inside municipality premises with multiple gunshot wounds

Durban police are investigating a case of murder after a municipal worker was shot and killed on Tuesday evening. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Nethshiunda said Sydenham police have opened a case of murder after a body of a man was found on Electron Road in Springfield.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting, and upon arrival at the scene, the deceased was found lying dead inside municipality premises with multiple gunshot wounds.” Netshiunda said the suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive of the killing has not yet been established. When approached for comment, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that the SAPS were the authorised organ of state to comment on criminal incidents of any nature, “including the circumstances surrounding the incident or any other cases that they are investigating”.

In another incident, in January this year, a woman who worked for the Durban Solid Waste department had shot dead in Berea, Durban. She had been on duty at the time of the shooting. Following the shooting incident, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda expressed his deep sadness and called on law enforcement authorities to find the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Emergency services ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting around 9pm. “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS (SA Police Service) already in attendance and were shown to the victim,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. “Paramedics found a female, who had been on duty at the time of the incident, believed to be in her forties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body.