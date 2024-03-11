Ex-Jozini Mayor Bethuel Mthethwa released on bail following R5 million fraud allegations

The former mayor of Jozini has been released on R10,000 bail, following allegations of fraud and corruption during his tenure. Bethuel Mthethwa appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) said Mthethwa is the third person to be arrested in connection with R5 million fraud at the Jozini Local Municipality. His two co-accused are former municipal manager, Lonwabo Maka, 57, and 43-year-old businessman Mandlenkosi Matutu. Explaining the merits of the case, KZN Hawks spokesperson Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongi said it is alleged Maka had created a need for a youth upliftment programme called the “Joy” project.

“A payment of R 5 million was made to a company called Njabulo Landman Construction and Mining which is owned by Matutu. “Maka allegedly used his position of authority and compelled employees in the finance department to make the payment, knowingly that it was unlawful to do so, as there were no services rendered.” Mhlongo said a case of fraud was reported at Jozini police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation.

Both Maka and Matutu were arrested in September 2022 and subsequently released on R10,000.00 bail. The trio are expected back in the dock together on May 30. Mhlongo said more arrests were imminent.