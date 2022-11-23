Ex-Mpumalanga municipal manager on R4.3m fraud charge over dodgy posts

Pretoria – A former municipal manager at Dr JS Moroko Municipality appeared at the Siyabuswa Magistrate’s court on charges of fraud amounting to R4.3 million. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Nelson Thammy Khubheka, 50, is accused of unlawfully and intentionally approving the appointment of service providers.

This, while the bid adjudication committee declared the appointment irregular as it did not comply with supply chain management policy and the Constitution. “It is alleged that when appointments were approved, the accused referred to a non-existent meeting, and further utilised the security services of the municipality for his own benefit,” Sekgotodi said. Khubheka was released on R10 000 bail.

His matter was postponed to February 6 next year. In the same province, a 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) on charges of fraud and theft. The man is alleged to have stolen coal from the struggling power utility, Eskom.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase the truck the suspect was driving was sub-contracted to collect coal from the Msimbithi Coal Mine in Wonderfontein near Belfast and deliver it to Camden power station operated by Eskom in Ermelo. “It is alleged that the truck driver deviated from that route with the original coal worth approximately R30 000 and delivered it to an illegal coal yard on Bethal road in Vaalbank near Middelburg. Rubble coal mixed with stones was allegedly loaded on the truck for delivery to Camden power station,” Nkwalase said. IOL