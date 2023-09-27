Fake Lacoste: R10,000 bail for man found smuggling counterfeit goods worth R4.5 million into South Africa

A 38-year-old man who was arrested at the Lebombo port of entry while allegedly smuggling counterfeit goods with a street value of more than R4 million has been released on bail. Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, also known as the Hawks, said Vusi Victor Nkosi was released on R10,000 bail after his address was verified.

“Vusi Victor Nkosi appeared before the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on September 26, for formal bail application after he was arrest by the Hawks' Nelspruit-based serious commercial crime investigation for contravening provisions of the Counterfeit Goods Act, and the value involved is R4.5 million,” said Sekgotodi. She said following the successful verification of address, Nkosi’s case was postponed to next month. The Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court has released Vusi Victor Nkosi on R10,000 after he was found allegedly smuggling counterfeits goods worth R4.5 million. Photo: Hawks “The accused (was) granted bail of R10,000 on condition that he reports to the investigating officer on a weekly basis. The case was postponed to October 20,” said Sekgotodi.

“The matter was postponed for Section 212 affidavits from the brand holders. The matter will be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.” Earlier this month, the Hawks said the 38-year-old man, who is a foreign national, also breached South Africa’s Customs and Excise Act; the Counterfeit Goods Act, and the Trade Mark Act. “It is alleged that on September 6, members were busy performing their daily duties at N4 toll road near Lebombo border at Komatipoort when they stopped and searched a DAF truck with two trailers which was travelling from Mozambique into the Republic of South Africa,” Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said at the time.