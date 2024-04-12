Fake prophet who preyed on young girls sentenced for rape

A false prophet from the Free State was sentenced in the Phuthaditjhaba Regional Court on charges of rape and attempted rape. Dingaan Abram Rantsho, alias ‘China’, 40, was convicted on two counts of rape and attempted rape.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said Rantsho’s series of kidnappings and rape incidents started in August 2021. “At about 12pm, the 18-year-old victim was walking to the shops in Phuthaditjhaba. She was approached by a man who introduced himself as ‘China’ and started his false prophecy about the victim. He ended up saying the director of his company is in town and wants CVs from interested people. “The victim was lured to the suspect's house in Monotsha where on their arrival, he took out a knife and instructed the victim to undress. He continued to rape her at knifepoint and released her by giving her money to catch a taxi back home,” Kareli said.

On June 7, 2022, at about 1.30pm while in Maluti Crescent Mall, a 15-year-old girl met with ‘China’. He again started his false prophecy and lured the girl to his home, claiming to use a mirror to look into his patients’ lives, but his mirror was at home. “They both took a taxi to Monontsha and upon their arrival, he took out a panga from the other room and instructed the 15-year-old to undress. He continued to force himself on the victim, threatening her with the panga, raping her. She was released after the ordeal,” Kareli said. On September 3, 2023, at about 12pm, a 19-year-old was walking to the mall when she met a man, China, who informed her his company director was in Mononthsa and was looking for people seeking employment. She agreed to accompany him to Monontsha.

“Upon arrival, the suspect pretended to talk to someone in the house and asked the victim to enter and take out her CV. He went to another room, where he again collected a knife and ordered the victim to undress. She managed to escape half-naked and sought help from a passing taxi driver, who took her to the Tseki police station,” Kareli said. All the cases were opened and registered at the Tseki police station. Rantshoa was arrested after he was spotted at the Tseki Court by one of the investigators three days after the attempted rape case was reported.