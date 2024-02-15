The family of Leo Govender, the missing Durban man who was last seen taking an e-hailing ride from his Westville home, has confirmed he died in a car crash. Speaking to IOL News on Thursday, Wayne Govender said his brother, Leo, was involved in a car accident on Friday.

Govender was reported missing at the weekend after taking an e-hailing cab from his Westville home into the Durban central business district on Friday. His family said Govender had shared the details of the e-hailing service, and according to details they received, he had reached his destination. However, he did not return home and they began to get worried.

Govender's cellphone had been turned off and his family was unable to reach him. They then filed a missing person’s case with Pinetown South African Police Service. Wayne said Govender died in the crash. “Leo Govender has been found. He was in an accident that led to his demise,” Wayne said.

Wayne said his bother was a loving person and they were going to miss him. Picture: Supplied

“My brother was a warm and friendly person. Anyone who met him, found him extremely generous and kind-natured. He was funny and loved people. He loved going out and making friends with people,” Wayne said. Govender worked with various make-up brands, both local and international, after studying marketing at the Durban University of Technology. Wayne said the family is still trying to process the loss.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation. “Police in Umbilo are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an incident in which a body of an unknown man was found on the corner of Sydney Road and Mutual Lane on Friday, February 9. “He was later identified as a person that was reported missing at Pinetown last week Friday,” she said.