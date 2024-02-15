Durban family pleads for help in search for missing loved one

A Durban family is appealing for help as they continue to search for a man who went missing almost one week ago. They are now offering a reward to the person who can offer viable information of the man’s whereabouts. Leo Govender is believed to have taken an e-hailing taxi from Westville to Durban on Friday, February 9, and according to his family, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Govender's cellphone is off and his family has been unable to reach him. Speaking to Highway Mail, a family friend said Govender shared the details of the e-hailing service, and according to details they received, he had reached his destination. Tilly Pillay added that the family became concerned after Govender did not arrive home later that afternoon.

The next day the family opened a missing person’s case at the Pinetown police station. Govender was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with black jeans and black takkies.

Leo Govender has been missing for almost one week. According to Pillay, Govender lost his father two years ago and is taking care of his mother. She said Govender is a good person and his family just want him home.

Govender's brother, Wayne Govender, told East Coast Radio that they are all concerned for the 38-year-old's safety. He said the family is highly emotional and they are hoping for leads. IOL has approached police for confirmation and comment on the matter, and we will update the story once it is received.