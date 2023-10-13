Family heap praise on Cape police, rescue teams after missing Maltese doctor found safe

A doctor from Malta, who went missing during a lecture in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, has been found. Police have declined to comment on the details of Corso’s disappearance or give any details as to how and where he was found. "Dr Stefano Corso was found safe and unharmed with no physical injuries. He was reunited with his colleagues and friends," said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

The spokesperson extended a vote of thanks to all the roleplayers—SAPS Maitland, Cape Town Central, Metro Police, Traffic, Law Enforcement, Cyclops Cameras personnel, Brooklyn CPF, and Neighbourhood Watch—who helped in the search for him. Van Wyk declined to comment further. Police initially reported that Corso had been attending a medical seminar in Paarden Island at the time of his disappearance.

Van Wyk said Corso reportedly stepped out of the conference to attend to a phone call but never returned. “Video footage available to SAPS showed him leaving the seminar. Attempts by his colleagues to reach him telephonically were unsuccessful, and police were alerted. According to reports, Corso had been attending a short course lecture.

Corso's brother, Roberto, took to Facebook to extend his thanks after his brother was found. "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Maltese and South African institutions, as well as the public in general, for their assistance in my brother’s search and rescue mission. All the family is delighted to confirm that we have had visual confirmation that Stefano is indeed alive," he said. "We do not have more information about his disappearance at this stage. We look forward to having Stefano back home. Thank you again to each and every one of you," he added.