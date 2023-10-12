Cape Town police seek assistance in locating missing European doctor

Police need assistance in tracing a visiting European doctor who was last seen on Wednesday in Paarden Eiland.
The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said Maitland police are investigating the matter.
He said 29-year-old Stefano Corso was last seen by his colleagues at about 3.35pm.
Corso is a visiting doctor from Malta who was attending a medical seminar at the time of his disappearance.
“Reports suggest that he stepped out of the conference to attend to a phone call, but never returned. Video footage available to the (SA Police Service) SAPS shows him leaving the seminar,” Van Wyk said.
“Attempts by his colleagues to reach him telephonically were unsuccessful. He was not seen nor heard of since then. They then alerted the SAPS.”
At the time of his disappearance, Corso was wearing beige pants, a white T-shirt, and a black jacket.
Police urge anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Corso or anyone who can assist the investigating officer in tracing him is kindly requested to contact the nearest police office or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.