Cape Town police seek assistance in locating missing European doctor

Police need assistance in tracing a visiting European doctor who was last seen on Wednesday in Paarden Eiland. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said Maitland police are investigating the matter.

He said 29-year-old Stefano Corso was last seen by his colleagues at about 3.35pm. Corso is a visiting doctor from Malta who was attending a medical seminar at the time of his disappearance. “Reports suggest that he stepped out of the conference to attend to a phone call, but never returned. Video footage available to the (SA Police Service) SAPS shows him leaving the seminar,” Van Wyk said.