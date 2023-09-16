Limpopo mom goes missing with two young children after leaving home to visit a relative

Police in Hlogotlou have launched a search for a 28-year-old woman who went missing with her 3-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter after leaving her grandmother’s place to visit her mother in Luckau village, Limpopo. Its believed that Lebone Nkosi who lives with her grandmother in Luckau village, took her two children, Mali Nkosi and Keyoto Nkosi on 10 September 2023 with the intention to visit her mother.

She left her grandmother’s place around 8am but never reached her destination. “The family tried to contact Lebone on her cellphone but was on voicemail,” said Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela. “She was last seen wearing a blue jean with a white T-shirt, and her 3-year-old son was wearing a blue jean trouser with a white T-shirt and blue stripes,” said Seabela.

Lebone Nkosi has been missing together with her children Mali Nkosi and Keyoto Nkosi since 10 September 2023 after leaving home to visit her mother at Luckau village. Police are appealing for anyone who can assist with information that can help locate the trio, should contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Choma on 079 806 3747 or crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp. In a separate incident, a 29-year-old woman who went missing a during a church service in Kimberley five months ago has not been found. Police in the Northern Cape said Letitia Bucks of Witpad Diamond Park, Greenpoint in Kimberley, was last seen on April 16 at a church service.

"Letitia was last seen by her mom and congregants on Sunday, 16 April 2023 when she stepped out of a church in Florianville, telling her mom she is going to the bathroom and did not return ever since," said Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam. He said Bucks was wearing a black and white tight dress, a pink and red hooded tracksuit jacket, andand white flip-flops. "She is slim, with dark brown curly short hair and an 'L' shaped gold slit in her teeth."