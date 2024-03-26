Farm guard arrested for allegedly shooting woman and killing her ‘male friend’ in hail of bullets

A security guard, identified by police as Wessel Badenhorst, 55, has been arrested by police in Mpumalanga on charges of murder and attempted murder. Badenhorst appeared before the Delmas District Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to April 3 for a formal bail application.

“For now, he remains in custody,” said Colonel Donald Mdhluli. Police reports indicate that on Friday, at around 11pm, police and emergency medical services personnel were called to a farm situated in Delmas. “Upon arrival, they found a female with gunshot wound(s) as well as a security guard holding a firearm. There were two vehicles at the scene. One of the car’s windscreen was riddled with bullet holes,” said Mdhluli.

The other on the scene belongs to the security guard, Badenhorst. “The woman indicated that she came to the farm with a male friend. However, at that moment, she did not know where he was,” said Mdhluli. “What was more concerning to the members (police officers), was the bullet-riddled vehicle, belonging to the man whose whereabouts was unknown at that point, as well as the empty cartridges found on the ground, next to the vehicle.”

Mpumalanga farm guard, Wessel Badenhorst has been remanded in custody after he was arrested for allegedly shooting two people, killing one. File Picture: Phill Magakoe A search was immediately conducted in the surroundings of the farm, in an attempt to find the missing man. “It was during this time when the body of a male person with multiple gunshot wounds was found. Personnel from emergency medical services unfortunately certified him dead at the scene. The female victim managed to confirm the body as being that of her friend who disappeared during the shooting,” said Mdhluli. A case of murder, with another count of attempted murder, were opened by the police.

After conducting preliminary investigations, police said the security guard was arrested on the charges of murder and attempted murder. His firearm was confiscated for further investigations. “Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspect as the investigation continues. The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “vehemently” condemned the incident, “more especially because of the allegations that the victims were shot by a security guard”. Manamela also welcomed the swift arrest of the alleged killer. “We are hopeful that justice will be served for the victims,” she said.