Farmer remanded in custody after he allegedly drove over two kids and assaulted another

Pretoria – The Ermelo Magistrate’s Court remanded 41-year-old farmer Louis Johannes Grobler in custody after he was arrested on charges of attempted murder and assault. Two children, aged 10 and 12, are reportedly fighting for their lives in hospital after Grobler ran over them with his vehicle at his farm in Ermelo. He also allegedly assaulted a 13 years old.

He has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Tensions were running high outside the court, with communities protesting on Wednesday when Grobler made a second appearance before the court. Community members told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the incident was racially motivated. Grobler’s bail application was postponed to Friday.

Before Grobler’s court appearance on Wednesday, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the 41-year-old had allegedly accused the minor children of theft on his farm. “According to the report, the suspect, Louis Johannes Grobler, allegedly ran over the two minors as well as assaulted the third one after accusing them of theft. The incident is said to have occurred on Friday, 15 July, 2022, around 2pm, at a certain farm in Ermelo. The matter was then reported to the police, and after an investigation was done, the man was arrested,” Mdhluli said. The incident has been “strongly” condemned by the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, said if Grobler is found guilty by the courts, he must face the maximum sentence as a deterrent to other farmers. “If the court finds the suspect guilty, he must receive maximum allowable sentence equivalent to the offences committed. This will serve as a deterrent to other farmers not to infringe on the rights of workers and dwellers alike in farming communities. We should therefore allow the process to unfold and the case will be closely monitored,” Shongwe said. He also appealed to community members who may have information relevant to the case to come forward and assist the police.

