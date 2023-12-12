A 22-year-old man, Frederick Benjamin Erasmus, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly fired several shots at three men who were on his father’s farm in Roossenekal in Limpopo. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Erasmus handed himself to the police on Monday morning, after the shooting incident happened on Friday.

The firearm used in the incident was also was confiscated by police. “Frederick Benjamin Erasmus has appeared before the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court and was remanded in custody until January 15, 2024 for formal bail application and further police investigation. He is facing charges of attempted murder,” said Mashaba, the Limpopo provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS). Frederick Benjamin Erasmus, 22, was remanded in custody until January 15, 2024 after he allegedly fired shots at three men accused of theft on the farm. One of the men broke his leg while fleeing. Picture: SAPS “Meanwhile, the owner of the firearm, who happens to be the suspect's girlfriend, will be charged with negligent handling of a firearm after it was discovered she left the firearm inside the vehicle.”

Mashaba said the arrest comes after an incident where three men, accused of theft, were allegedly attacked by Erasmus and his father on their farm last week. “It is reported that the three male victims were walking on the farm when they saw the owner's bakkie driving towards them at a high speed. The owner who was driving with one passenger, alighted from the vehicle and insulted the victims while accusing them of stealing on his farm,” said Mashaba. “The victims allegedly saw him pull out a firearm and ran towards different directions and shots were allegedly fired in their direction.”

One of the fleeing men reportedly broke his leg while running from the shooter, and called his brother for help. "When he (the brother) arrived, he realised that he (the fleeing man) was badly injured and the two saw the suspects' bakkie and it passed without offering any assistance. The victims managed to call the ambulance and the police. The victim was taken to the medical facility for treatment," said Mashaba. "One spent cartridge was recovered from the scene."