Fast and furious: VW Golf driver, and a woman arrested in Ekurhuleni for driving at excessive speed

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) have arrested a 34-year-old man for travelling at 146km/hour in an 80km/hour zone. Moments later, the EMPD high speed unit officers also arrested a 57-year-old woman, driving an Audi sedan, for travelling at 129km/h in the 80km/hour zone.

“On Friday 4 August 2023, in the Brackendowns suburb, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s high speed unit officers, monitoring the stipulated 80km/h speed limit arrested two law breakers for not adhering to what is required by the law,” EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said. “EMPD officers deployed at the corner of Kliprivier and Vaal Road, stopped a white Volkswagen Golf hatchback driven by a 34-year-old male, for clocking 146km/h, instead of 80km/h. Not long, a 57-year-old female driver in a brown Audi sedan, was stopped and attended to, for driving at 129km/h, on that zone.” Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department have arrested a 34-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Golf and a 57-year-old woman travelling in an Audi sedan for driving at excessive speed. Photo: EMPD Thepa said both motorists, facing charges of reckless and negligent driving, “were handcuffed and taken to the Brackendowns police station”.

She said the duo is expected to before the Palmridge Magistrate's Court. "The EMPD wishes to emphasise to the public and motorists that speed kills," said Thepa. Earlier this year, the Gauteng Traffic Police's high-speed unit arrested a 36-year-old driver after she clocked 220km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h along the N4 East freeway.

At the time, spokesperson Sello Maremane said the woman was driving a red Volkswagen Golf 7 when she was identified by the high-speed unit which conducts operations on Gauteng major routes and freeways. “The driver was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station, facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving, with an alternative charge of driving in excess of the prescribed speed limit of 120km per hour,” Maremane said at the time. “The Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit has been successful in clamping down on speedsters, due to the use of the latest technological devices, such as the moving violation recorders (MVR), during their operations,” he said.