Father and daughter arrested over R4.3m PPE fraud in the Eastern Cape

RUSTENBURG – A father and his daughter were arrested in connection with alleged PPE fraud amounting to over R4.3 million in the Eastern Cape, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said. Makhonzandile Lukhope and his daughter, Naledi, were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday, and appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court. They were released on bail of R4 000 and R2 000 respectively.

Their case was postponed to August 19 for appearance at the regional court in East London. "The Lukhopes were arrested on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering to the value of R4 365 868.88 related to a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded by the Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) under the company names Amabongwe Building and Civil Contractors CC (“Amabongwe”) and Tsunami Civils," SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said. Makhonzandile Lukhope and his daughter Naledi Lukhope were arrested by the Hawks, for fraud, forgery and uttering to the value of R4 365 868.88 related to personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded by the Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) under the company names Amabongwe Building and Civil Contractors CC (“Amabongwe”) and Tsunami Civils. NALEDI Lukhope and her father, Makhonzandile Lukhope, were arrested by the Hawks n charges of fraud, forgery and uttering to the value of R4 365 868.88 related to a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded by the Eastern Cape Department of Education under the company names Amabongwe Building and Civil Contractors CC (“Amabongwe”) and Tsunami Civils. Their arrest followed the SIU investigation into allegations of corruption, maladministration, malpractice and payments made by state institutions relating to PPE procurement together with the conducts of state employees.

"The SIU investigation revealed that Mr Lukhope, through his company Amabongwe, allegedly committed fraud through a misrepresentation and with an intention to defraud the ECDoE. He unlawfully submitted a contract of lease, which had the effect of misrepresenting to the ECDoE that Amabongwe was operational in the Eastern Cape province and had a business in the province. "This led to the ECDoE into awarding a contract to Amabongwe in the amount of R1 904 316.00. Mr Lukhope also failed to disclose interest in Tsunami Civils, which belongs to his daughter, Miss (Naledi) Lukhope," Kganyago said. He said the SIU investigation further revealed that Naledi Lukhope, through her company Tsunami Civils, allegedly misrepresented and defrauded the ECDoE by unlawfully submitting a contract of lease, which had the effect of misrepresenting to the ECDoE that Tsunami Civils was operational in the Eastern Cape province and had a business in the province.

"Through the deceit, Miss Lukhope’s company received a total payment in the amount of R2 461 552.88, causing actual prejudice to the ECDoE. "All tenders awarded to the Lukhopes were restricted for businesses operating in the Eastern Cape." Kganyago said the SIU referred evidence pointing to criminal conduct that was uncovered during the investigation to the attention of the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

