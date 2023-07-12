Father and kids arrested for murder of “demon-possessed” mom

A Gauteng father and his two adult children have been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife. Police said the woman was found dead in the Evaton area.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the father summoned police to the scene on July 10. “Upon arrival, a body of a woman was found mutilated,” Nevhuhulwi said. “The suspects alleged that the victim (their wife and mother) was demon possessed and they were performing an exorcism procedure on her which required them to cut some part of her body.”

The three suspects — a 61-year-old man, his 24-year-old son and 26-year-old daughter — are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder. The SA Police Service Provincial Commissioner in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned the incident and urged the public to always seek professional help. “Such as psychological, spiritual and social welfare services that is at their disposal within their communities.”

In another incident in Rustenburg, a man allegedly killed his wife a day after she withdrew a protection order against him. IOL reported that the body of Lindelani Nengovhela was found in a water-filled pit toilet in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sundou, Limpopo. The husband claimed he was surprised to find his wife’s body in the pit toilet.