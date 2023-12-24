Father and son in court for stealing sheep and goats worth over R50,000

An Eastern Cape father and son appeared in the Mqanduli Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of stock theft. The 69-year-old man and his 29-year-old son was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation in the Mncwasa locality outside Mqanduli.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Welile Matyolo said of the sheep were identified by their owners. “The two suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen stock which included 42 sheep and seven goats with an estimated value of R50,400. The suspects were also found in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash. “Seven sheep were identified by their two rightful owners who had reported their stolen stock,” Matyolo said.

Police in the Eastern Cape are appealing to anyone who has lost/stolen stock to the Mqanduli Municipality stock pound during office hours to identify their stock. A stock card and South African bar-coded identity document must be provided. In a separate incident in the Free State, two men are expected to appear in the Hertzogville Magistrate Court for stock theft after their arrest on Friday, December

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said the suspects, aged 37 and 42 were found in possession of sheep. “The farm owner from Hertzogville reported theft of sheep at his farm. Hertzogville SAPS members and rural private security responded to the scene and the place where sheep were slaughtered was identified,” Thakeng said. He said the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, Welkom K9 Unit, Hertzogville Rural Safety Coordinators were activated and followed vehicle tracks and information to a house in Boikanyo Street in Malebogo Township.