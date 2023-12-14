Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Five years in jail for Limpopo farm manager convicted of stealing and selling cattle, evading court

Pictures of two people

Warrant Officer Amanda Rossouw (left) led the extensive investigations which resulted in conviction and sentencing of Limpopo farm manager Arno Kotze aged 52. Picture: SAPS

Published 29m ago

Share

The Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court has convicted and sentenced 52-year-old man Arno Kotze to five years of imprisonment after convicting him for stock theft.

The court highlighted that between June 1, 2022 to June 7, 2022, 13 Bonsmara cattle were stolen from Belgie Farm in Dwaalboom.

“The accused (Kotze) was the farm manager during the time of the incident and one employee alerted the owner that there was a truck that loaded the livestock. The owner became suspicious and notified the police, and then the investigation began,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

The investigation revealed that Kotze had sold cattle to the Vleissentraal Auction at Dwaalboom for a value of R130,000.

Arno Kotze was sentenced to five years imprisonment after he was convicted of stealing cattle and selling them to an auctioneer. Picture: SAPS

“There was proof that money was deposited into his account by the mentioned auction,” said Mashaba.

Kotze was arrested on January 7, before he was granted bail.

“He then disappeared, and a J50 (warrant of arrest) was issued for his arrest and circulated as wanted. He was re-arrested at Groot Marico North West on Friday, November 24, 2023, and remained in custody until he was found guilty,” said Mashaba.

Warrant Officer Amanda Rossouw was tasked with the investigations.

The investigating officer, Warrant Officer Amanda Rossouw has been commended after Arno Kotze was convicted and sentenced for stealing cattle and selling them to an auctioneer. Picture: SAPS

Commenting on the conviction and sentencing of Kotze, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court for the sentence.

Hadebe has also saluted investigating officer Rossouw and her team “for their tireless efforts and commitment to seeing that justice is served”.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Safety DepartmentCommunity Police ForumsLimpopoCrime and courtsTheftLivestockAuction