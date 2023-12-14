Five years in jail for Limpopo farm manager convicted of stealing and selling cattle, evading court

The Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court has convicted and sentenced 52-year-old man Arno Kotze to five years of imprisonment after convicting him for stock theft. The court highlighted that between June 1, 2022 to June 7, 2022, 13 Bonsmara cattle were stolen from Belgie Farm in Dwaalboom.

“The accused (Kotze) was the farm manager during the time of the incident and one employee alerted the owner that there was a truck that loaded the livestock. The owner became suspicious and notified the police, and then the investigation began,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said. The investigation revealed that Kotze had sold cattle to the Vleissentraal Auction at Dwaalboom for a value of R130,000. Arno Kotze was sentenced to five years imprisonment after he was convicted of stealing cattle and selling them to an auctioneer. Picture: SAPS “There was proof that money was deposited into his account by the mentioned auction,” said Mashaba.

Kotze was arrested on January 7, before he was granted bail. “He then disappeared, and a J50 (warrant of arrest) was issued for his arrest and circulated as wanted. He was re-arrested at Groot Marico North West on Friday, November 24, 2023, and remained in custody until he was found guilty,” said Mashaba. Warrant Officer Amanda Rossouw was tasked with the investigations.