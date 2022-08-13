Father and two sons arrested as cops rescue hijacked and kidnapped women in Gauteng

Pretoria – Police have arrested three people, a father and his two sons, and rescued a woman who was kidnapped during a hijacking in Sedibeng, Gauteng, last week. “A multi-disciplinary operation involving members of the head office crime intelligence and police in Sedibeng have cracked yet another kidnapping case when they arrested three suspects, a father and his two sons for the alleged kidnapping of a 27-year-old woman,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The police team received information on Thursday last week that two women were allegedly hijacked and kidnapped when they were driving at Polokong in Sedibeng, south of Joburg. “One woman was found along the N1 South on the same night and the hijacked vehicle was also recovered. The search for the other woman ensued and she was rescued unharmed on Saturday, August 6,” said Netshiunda. “The team continued to search for the suspects and eventually made the breakthrough on Thursday, August 11, when they arrested the suspects at Evaton West,” he said.

The vehicle which was allegedly used during the commission of the crime was also found in the possession of the suspects. Netshiunda said a firearm and an undisclosed amount of money was also found at the premises. “The three suspects, aged 45, 27 and 21-years-old will appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday,” he said.

In June, a Gauteng-based police officer and an alleged accomplice appeared in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court facing charges of kidnapping and obstructing the course of justice in connection with the abduction of Refiloe Malope in May. The 31-year-old woman was taken by force, by two people, who were seen shoving her into the boot of a vehicle. The abduction took place at Kgaphamadi village under the Hlogotlou policing area in Limpopo on May 9. “Two suspects, a 40-year-old police sergeant stationed at Benoni police station in Gauteng and his accomplice, aged 39, were nabbed during a joint intelligence-driven operation that was conducted by the Limpopo tracking team, provincial organised crime and Hlogotlou detectives,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time.

