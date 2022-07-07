Female cop arrested in Limpopo for armed robbery, habouring a wanted criminal

Pretoria: A Limpopo-based police sergeant was among the almost 600 people, aged between 19 and 50, who were arrested during anti-crime joint operations conducted across the province. Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the anti-crime blitz started on June 26 and lasted until Tuesday, targeting hotspot areas.

“The suspects were arrested for various offences, including robberies, rape, murder, attempted murder, assault, burglaries, stock theft, arson, malicious damage to propert], fraud, dealing in drugs and unlawful possession of firearms,” said Seabi. “Three suspects aged between 36 and 42 including a female police sergeant attached to the Seshego police station, suspected to have been behind armed robberies committed in and around Seshego, were arrested on June 29 by the Westenburg detectives and Capricorn highway patrol team.” A suspect, aged 39, was arrested in Ladanna under Westenburg policing area while driving a Datsun sedan allegedly used in committing robberies.

“The police sergeant, aged 42, and another suspect, aged 36, were arrested in Luthuli Park outside Seshego. During the arrest, police recovered two firearms, one belonging to the police sergeant and the other with a serial number filled off, and items such as groceries, cigarettes and cash amount of money.” “The suspects are facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen properties. The police officer is facing additional charges of defeating the ends of justice, harbouring a criminal and negligent handling of a firearm.” The law enforcement team also pounced on another suspect, at Luthuli Park after he was positively linked to a robbery at a liquor outlet in Seshego last month.

The 24-year-old was found in possession of stolen groceries and an amount of money. Police also confiscated a Renault Kwid he was allegedly using to commit crime. In the Masemola policing area, a 37-year-old suspect was arrested at Magate Village on July 1 for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The firearm was positively linked to an attempted murder case.

On July 2, the Waterberg District Highway Patrol team reacted swiftly and arrested a 29-year-old man soon after a community member was robbed of R4 000 at gunpoint in Sekgakgapeng Village. A 9mm pistol was confiscated. During the anti-crime operation, police recovered seven firearms, two stolen vehicles, counterfeit cigarettes, 12 dangerous weapons, dagga, knives and liquor. Police recovered two stolen vehicles in an anti-crime blitz conducted across Limpopo. File Photo: Supplied/SAPS Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe said she was “impressed with the successes” of the latest operations.

