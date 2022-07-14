Fidelity ADT raises alarm on rampant business robberies in Pretoria CBD, Sunnyside and other areas

Pretoria - Security company Fidelity ADT said it has noted a marked increase in the number of armed business robberies in the Pretoria central business district and surrounding areas including Sunnyside, Pretoria West, Arcadia, Lotus Gardens and Menlo Park. In the past weeks, the company said at least nine incidents were reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bennie Coetzee, branch manager for Fidelity ADT, said the incidents are happening at various times of day and days of the week. “We are seeing an increase in business robberies, particularly at retail outlets like fast food outlets and garage shops, which are easily accessible. Business owners need to be vigilant, make sure their CCTV is working and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity. We recommend at least two staff members must always carry hidden panic buttons,” said Coetzee. “Visitors to these outlets must also be especially vigilant. Generally, the suspects are after the till money and not out to rob the customers, but it is still a high-alert situation.”

Fidelity ADT provides the following tips and precautions: - Controlled entrances are important in preventing overcrowding in business premises, make sure you have measures in place to restrict movement at entrances and exits to your business, for both staff and customers. - Implementing solutions that assist you in doing this could dramatically reduce shrinkage in your business.

Story continues below Advertisement

- Be alert during opening and closing times. Always work in pairs to prevent being surprised or being overpowered by criminals. Train your staff to ask for identification before allowing entry to the premises. - Make sure all outside entrances and inside security doors have deadbolt locks. If you use padlocks, they should be made of steel and kept locked at all times. Remember to remove serial numbers from your locks, to prevent unauthorised keys from being duplicated. - Windows should have secure locks and burglar-resistant glass. Consider installing metal grates on all your windows except display windows.

Story continues below Advertisement

- Light the inside and outside of your business, especially around doors, windows, skylights, or other entry points. Consider installing covers over exterior lights and power sources to deter tampering. - Always use the services of a reputable company when selecting security guards. Always rotate security guards and insist that they are vetted on a regular basis. - Keep your cash register in plain view from the outside of your business, so it can be monitored by police during the day or at night. Leave it open and empty after closing.

Story continues below Advertisement

- Be sure your safe is fireproof and securely anchored. Remember to change your security password when an employee who has had access to it leaves your business. - Always invest in an alarm, CCTV and an electronic article surveillance system that meets your level of security needs. Learn how to use your system properly and check the system daily. It is advisable to run a test when closing. - Most importantly is the updating of your keyholders before closing your business for any holiday season. Make sure that all the relevant information is updated should your security company need to contact you or the person in charge.

“We recommend that business owners in these high-risk areas consult their security providers to do a full risk assessment to ensure the premises and staff are fully protected against this type of crime,” said Coetzee. Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele described the latest crime statistics as not reading very well, as they show an increase in murder and rape cases between January and March this year. Murder increased by 22.2% from 4 976 in the same period last year to 6 083 in 2022.

Rape also shot up by 13.7% to 10 818 during the first three months of this year. Major-General Norman Sekhukhune told members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on police that serious and violent crimes had also increased. Other crimes like cash-in-transit heists also increased, he added.