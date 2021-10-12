Fidelity employee accused of stealing R200 000 meant to be loaded in ATM

Pretoria - The Sasolburg Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 48-year-old man in custody after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on charges of theft. The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Johannesburg apprehended Japhet Khumalo (48) on Friday, on theft of cash allegations at Valkfontein, in Lenasia South.

“Khumalo’s arrest emanated from his employer, Fidelity Security Services’ daily inspection of cash reported to have been loaded on automated teller machines (ATM) in the Sasolburg area on Thursday,” said Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. Based on Fidelity’s suspicions on the alleged missing R200 000 cash, the matter was reported to the Hawks in Johannesburg. “The investigation team swiftly traced Khumalo and arrested him in Vlakfontein, Lenasia South. Further investigation led the police to another address in the same area where they recovered a bag containing the suspected stolen cash inside a wardrobe,” said Mulamu.

“Khumalo was subsequently charged with theft, and during his court appearance today, he was remanded in custody pending investigation.” The case was postponed to 18 October for a formal bail application. Mulamu said the matter was referred to the Sasolburg police detectives for further investigation.

