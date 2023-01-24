Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Fifth suspect in the murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others arrested

ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu was gunned down in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu was gunned down in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria – Mpumalanga police have arrested a fifth suspect alleged to be involved in the murder of a local councillor and two others.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in Mkhondo, Piet Retief.

Story continues below Advertisement

On January 13, ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were shot dead at about 8pm in the Longhomes Township in Piet Retief.

Police said the councillor and his mechanic were dropped off by a friend who was driving a bakkie when three armed men suddenly appeared in the yard and opened fired.

Mohlala said the suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at Mthembu and Khumalo who were in the yard and then shot Mbingo who was inside the bakkie. He died at the scene.

More on this

Mthembu and Khumalo were taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The first two suspects were arrested on January 17 and two more were arrested on January 22.

Mohlala said the fifth suspect was expected to appear before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspect is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and theft of a firearm.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecourtSAPSANCNPAMagistrates CourtCrime and courtsMurder

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela