Fifth suspect in the murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others arrested

Pretoria – Mpumalanga police have arrested a fifth suspect alleged to be involved in the murder of a local councillor and two others. Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in Mkhondo, Piet Retief.

Story continues below Advertisement

On January 13, ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were shot dead at about 8pm in the Longhomes Township in Piet Retief. Police said the councillor and his mechanic were dropped off by a friend who was driving a bakkie when three armed men suddenly appeared in the yard and opened fired. Mohlala said the suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at Mthembu and Khumalo who were in the yard and then shot Mbingo who was inside the bakkie. He died at the scene.

Mthembu and Khumalo were taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The first two suspects were arrested on January 17 and two more were arrested on January 22. Mohlala said the fifth suspect was expected to appear before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday

Story continues below Advertisement