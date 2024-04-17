Fine for Eastern Cape nurse found guilty in birth certificate scandal that saw SASSA defrauded

An Eastern Cape nurse who was found guilty of fraud and corruption was sentenced to either four years direct imprisonment or pay a R4,000 fine. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said Gladys Ntlawuzana-Komboyi was sentenced in the Mthatha Regional Court this week.

Ntlawuzana-Komboy was employed as a professional nurse with the health department and was based at the Bambisana Hospital in Lusikisiki. She was found guilty of fraudulently registering the birth of twins, who did not exist, on November 18, 2022. She was arrested alongside Nwabisa Precious Godlwana, 36, Mantshangase Abigail Godlwana, 59, and Gcobisa Godlwana, 22, on September 11, 2023, and released on R3,000 bail.

The Hawks said the case against the remaining trio was still pending in court. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said it is alleged that on November 29, 2022, an application for a birth certificate was allegedly made at the Flagstaff home affairs department by Gcobisa Godlwana under the pretence that she was the mother of twins. The following day, Gcobisa’s mother, Mantshangase, allegedly applied for a Child Support Grant (CSG) from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) at Bizana on her daughter’s behalf.

Mhlakuvana said there were discrepancies picked up, and the matter was referred to the Hawks. “The investigation exposed that the payouts was made of the Child Support Grant (CSG) to the applicant, Mantshangase and the total amount that was received by her is valued at R4,892,” Mhlakuvana said. “Furthermore the investigation divulged that those twins that were fraudulently registered through home affairs and received the CSG pay-outs did not exist at all.”