Fine for man who took out funeral policy on his dead ‘relative’ and then claimed the cash

An Eastern Cape man found guilty of insurance fraud has been fined R10,000. The accused, 42-year-old Xolani Manengela, was convicted and sentenced this week in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Explaining the merits of the case, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the fraud took place in January 2017. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Manengela had taken out a life policy on a person called Sandile Mhlaba with 1 Life Direct. The Hawks said in addition to lying that Mhlaba was his relative, when he was not, by the time he had taken out the policy Mahlaba had already been deceased.

“Manengela therefore falsely, intentionally and unlawfully misrepresented facts in order to induce the payment of R100,000 claim on behalf of the deceased.” The Hawks said the claim was processed and the money successfully paid to his account. “After payment, during auditing, a discrepancy was picked up from the documentation submitted.

“The matter was reported to the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks in September 2017 for probing which culminated in his arrest on August 19, 2020.” Manangela appeared in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court the very same day of his arrest and was released on R5,000 bail. He was eventually sentenced on April 2, and was sentenced to pay a R10,000 fine or undergo five years direct imprisonment.