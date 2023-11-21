Five arrested for possession of West Coast rock lobsters en route to Cape Town

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Somerset Magistrate’s Court soon after they were found in possession of West Coast rock lobster without a permit. The alleged poachers are aged between 25 and 30.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the suspects were arrested on Sunday at 7.30pm. He said police members attached to Operation Restore were conducting a vehicle checkpoint along the N2 highway near Macassar during an intelligence-driven operation after they received information about the trafficking of crayfish in a white Ford Ranger on a flatbed tow truck travelling on the N2 towards Cape Town. The West Coast Rock Lobster and lobster tails police seized. Photo: SAPS “As the occupants appeared suspiciously nervous, the members continued with a search of the vehicle,” Pojie said.