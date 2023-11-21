Five arrested for possession of West Coast rock lobsters en route to Cape Town

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Somerset Magistrate’s Court soon after they were found in possession of West Coast rock lobster without a permit.
The alleged poachers are aged between 25 and 30.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the suspects were arrested on Sunday at 7.30pm.
He said police members attached to Operation Restore were conducting a vehicle checkpoint along the N2 highway near Macassar during an intelligence-driven operation after they received information about the trafficking of crayfish in a white Ford Ranger on a flatbed tow truck travelling on the N2 towards Cape Town.
“As the occupants appeared suspiciously nervous, the members continued with a search of the vehicle,” Pojie said.
“During the search, the members discovered and confiscated 397 West Coast Rock Lobster, 6,069 lobster tails, a Ford Ranger LDV, an FAW flatbed tow truck as well as five cellular telephones. The estimated value of the seized lobster is still to be determined by officials attached to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF),” he said.
“As a result of the seizure, the members arrested the five suspects and detained them on a charge of possession of West Coast Rock Lobster without a permit. They are scheduled to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court, once charged.”
The Western Cape police management lauded the members for their vigilance and expressed their gratitude towards members of the community who actively participate in the fight against crime through the transmission of vital information which assists the police to act accordingly and to bring perpetrators of crime to book.