Five family members axed to death in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg

Another brutal mass killing in KwaZulu-Natal has left five members of a Pietermaritzburg family dead. According to police, a blood-stained axe was found at the scene where the five bodies of the victims were discovered inside their Mgodini, Edendale home on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said it was a family member who made the gruesome discovery. “The deceased, who are believed to have been killed on Tuesday evening, were discovered on Wednesday afternoon by a family member, who had been visiting and knocked several times at the door without a response.” Netshiunda said police arrived on scene to find five bodies.

The victims include an 85-year-old woman, her 45-year-old daughter and her three children, 11-year-old twins and a nine-year-old. All were found on the floor. “All the victims had sustained fatal head injuries and a blood-stained axe was found at the scene.

“The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage.” Netshiunda said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that may assist in the investigation or about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

Tip-offs can also be communicated to the police via the MySAPS App. In another incident in November, gunmen stormed a home in Mfume on the KZN south coast, killing four members of one family. The deceased were aged, 60, 64, 33 and 19.