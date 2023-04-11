Five in court for Fort Hare University murders, Bheki Cele expected to attend

Durban – Five people are set to appear in the Alice Magistrate’s Court today, over the murders at the University of Fort Hare. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the five accused also face attempted murder charges.

“The management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by both the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and the national commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, will attend the first court appearance.” In January there was an attempted assassination of University of Fort Hare (UFH) vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu. His bodyguard Mboneli Vesele, 52, was killed in a hail of bullets.

At the time police said: “According to the report, the driver was arriving at the home of the vice-chancellor, when an unknown vehicle with unidentified occupants approached. “The suspects started firing gunshots at the driver. The vice-chancellor was not in the car. The suspects later escaped in their getaway vehicle.” In another incident, a 32-year-old Fort Hare University employee was found bound and gagged in his flat.

Police said his colleagues became suspicious when he did not report for work. Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said: “According to reports, the victim was noticed missing by his colleagues after he did not report at work. “They then went to his flat, where they eventually found him, his hands were tied and his mouth was bound with Sellotape.”