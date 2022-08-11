Five killed in early morning crash as VW Polo ploughs into heavy truck

Pretoria - Five people lost their lives this morning on the N4 toll road near Ngodwana when a Volkswagen Polo sedan crashed into the side of an articulated truck. Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi said the sedan overturned on the side of the road afterwards, killing the five people instantly.

“Thereafter, an Isuzu bakkie also crashed into the truck. The driver was slightly injured. The victims include a child and two women,” said Mmusi. “It is not yet clear as to what led to the collision, however, the investigation is already under way,” he said. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has once again called on motorists to use the road with heightened alertness “to avoid death and injury as a result of avoidable crashes”.

"We should not be losing lives like this on our roads. Most of these crashes are avoidable and all that motorists need to do is to obey the rules and drive as cautiously as possible,” he said. Shongwe also extended “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families and also wished the injured driver a speedy recovery. Earlier this month, emergency workers treated at least 60 people following a bus crash on the R37 Lydenburg Road in Mbombela.

The accident took place at around 7am. Kyle van Reenen, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said the passenger liner had left the roadway and overturned. “Additional resources were immediately dispatched and a total of 60 people were treated for injuries, ranging from minor to moderate,” he said.

Van Reenen said the patients were transported to various hospital for further care. At that time, no fatalities were reported. IOL