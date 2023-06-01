Five men convicted for looting R80 000 worth of meat during the Durban riots

Durban – Five men who looted a cold storage facility in Chesterville, Durban during the July 2021 riots and then lied, claiming someone else had left the meat in their bakkie, have been found guilty of theft. Magistrate Anand Maharaj convicted the five suspects, aged 19 to 57, in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

The accused, Mduduzi Buthelezi, Sphelele Mazibuko, Mandla Ngcobo, Thobela John and Sabelo Shandu looted Ayoba Cold Storage in Harry Gwala Road and made off with R80 000 worth of meat. The court heard that during the looting four trucks with stock worth R2 million in each had been burnt. The meat had been imported from Brazil.

The owner, MZ Luthuli, in his evidence to the court led by state prosecutor Shenaaz Hoosen, became emotional as he spoke about the loss he suffered which amounted to R90m. In their version, the accused denied looting the cold storage and said during the riots they had given about 9 people a lift and they had left the meat in the bakkie. In convicting them, Maharaj found that the State had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and rejected their version that someone else had left the meat in the vehicle they had been travelling in.

Sentencing is expected to handed down in 2 weeks. The accused’s bail was extended. Meanwhile, the man accused of looting a basket of groceries from Woolworths in Glenwood during the riots appeared in court on Wednesday.