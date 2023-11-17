Five men implicated in R500 million Australian drug bust to apply for bail next week

Five people, arrested following a drug bust in Australia, are expected to make their formal bail application in court next week, according to police.
The quintet is alleged to have had a hand in a R500 million drug bust where the consignment of five bags of 100kg each were recovered in Australia in October.
Stanley Nkuna, 33, Justice Mahloma, 44, Madimetje Mahangwhane, 41, Thulani Sibiya, 31, and Fuba Mahlangu, 40, appeared in the Kempton Park on Friday.
"The quintet face charges of drug trafficking, contravention of the Civil Aviation Act and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act after a large drugs consignment was confiscated abroad," said South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale.
She explained that the men were arrested on Wednesday, thanks to a joint operation between the Hawks, the Australian Federal Police, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police, Airports Company of South Africa, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Menzies Aviation and Swissport.
"Mahlangu and Sibiya were arrested at ORTIA (OR Tambo International Airport), Nkuna in Thembisa, Mahloma and Mashangwhane in Boksburg," she said.
IOL