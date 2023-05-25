Fleecing the poor: Almost 400 ID documents, Sassa cards recovered at cash loan business

Pretoria - The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, in collaboration with the National Credit Regulator, has conducted a search-and-seizure operation at Mbhazima Cash Loans in Elim, outside Makhado. Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said investigations revealed that the business was operating without a licence and charging exorbitant interest.

“After receiving several complaints about an unregistered micro cash loan business operating in Elim, a search and seizure warrant was applied and granted.” Maluleke said it was also discovered that when the clients borrowed money from Mbhazima Cash Loans, their SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards, bank cards and IDs would be confiscated in a bid to secure the repayment of the loans. The Hawks in Limpopo have recovered hundreds of IDs, bank cards and Sassa cards from an unregistered cash loan business in Elim. Photo: Hawks “When the team arrived at the business offices, they found workers busy lending money to the people and confiscating their documents,” said Maluleke.

During the raid, the law enforcement team seized 47 Sassa cards, 72 bank cards, 389 IDs, five disability agreement files, 21 old age files, 18 child support grant agreement files, 33 worker’s agreement files, a cash loan register and a speed point. “No one was arrested during the operation as the owner of the business was not found. However, she is being traced,” Maluleke said. Provincial head of the Hawks Major General Gopz Govender has saluted the law enforcement team that carried out the operation.