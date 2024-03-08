Fleeing Volkswagen Polo driver crashes, gets arrested in Joburg for stealing Sassa cards

A man was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto after he crashed his vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, while being chased by police for allegedly stealing South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards from a woman. Members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) tactical response unit arrived at a scene where an off-duty police officer was assisting a woman, a robbery victim, at an Engen filling station in Roodepoort.

At that point, the off-duty had tried to apprehend the man who stole the woman’s Sassa cards. However, the perpetrator had managed to flee the scene, driving in a white Volkswagen Polo. “The JMPD tactical response unit officers initiated a pursuit and successfully located the Volkswagen Polo,” said JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. “However, during the chase, the Polo's driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a minibus taxi in Dobsonville. The officers promptly apprehended the driver.”

Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. Picture: JMPD “Upon searching the suspect and the vehicle, officers discovered two Sassa cards in the suspect's possession. The suspect failed to provide a reasonable explanation for having these cards.” Fihla said the off-duty JMPD officer returned to the Roodepoort, seeking to locate the owner of the Sassa cards and obtain a statement, but unfortunately, the complainant was already gone. “The male suspect was subsequently arrested and detained at Dobsonville SAPS. He was charged with the possession of suspected stolen goods and reckless and negligent driving,” said Fihla.

A Volkswagen Polo driver was arrested in Joburg for allegedly robbing a woman of her Sassa cards. Picture: JMPD Last month, the JMPD arrested a 40-year-old woman for cellphone theft in Braamfontein. While conducting crime prevention patrols in Braamfontein, the JMPD officers received information from security company Vumacam of a white Mercedes-Benz sought for being used for the theft of a cellphone in Sandton. “The officers proceeded to search for the vehicle and it was found at Biccard Street, Braamfontein with a female occupant,” said Fihla.